Sir, – Why is it that the first glove I attempt to put on is nearly always the “wrong” one? How is it that an accidentally dropped item can achieve such a surprising distance from where it was dropped?

Denis Norden referred to “the innate hostility of inanimate objects”. It is an intriguing phenomenon. – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG J O’CONNOR,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.