Central Bank and Central Library

Sir, – I beg to disagree with Frank McDonald’s pitch for the new Central Library to be located in the Central Bank building, rather than in the former Coláiste Mhuire building on Parnell Square (“Central Bank building should become a new library for Dublin”, Opinion & Analysis, September 14th ). If located next door to the Municipal Hugh Lane Gallery and directly opposite the Garden of Remembrance, the new Central Library would be ideally situated. Access via the Luas and numerous bus routes and car parks would be perfect for residents, young and old, on both sides of the Liffey.

The jarring Sam Stephenson Central Bank building on Dame Street and Temple Bar offers none of the above advantages and would not tend to be a draw for readers who are more interested in a calming location rather than the frenetic surroundings of Temple Bar.

Dare I suggest that the Central Bank building be repurposed for mixed-use housing, a tangible gesture at a time of crisis in the housing sector for first-time buyers? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK JUDGE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.