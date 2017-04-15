Census answers and questions

Sir, – Margaret O’Connell presumes that large numbers of the one sixth of the population born outside the State are neither Catholic nor speak Irish (April 7th).

However she overlooks the ethnic identity of this population.

There are more than 122,000 Polish people who have settled here over the past 10 years. They make up a significant proportion of the Catholic population and by now their children are fluent in the Irish language. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide, Co Dublin.