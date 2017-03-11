Sir, – What a wonderful picture of the otter and the trout on your front page today! (March 10th). Congratulations to photographer Brian Tansey for his patience in achieving what must surely be called “catch of the day”. – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – What an uplifting photograph on the front page (March 10th). The sight of the otter returning and the hint of plenty of fish in the River Dodder just confirms what a benefit our natural resources could be to our urban areas if only we had real local government in this country. In the meantime, heartiest congratulations to the photographer Brian Tansey. – Yours, etc,

Cllr DERMOT LACEY,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.