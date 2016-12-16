Cartoon time – Turner’s calendar

Sir, –You’ve just made my day! When I opened my front door this morning to retrieve my Irish Times, I was greeted by the return of an old friend, the Martyn Turner calendar. Roll on 2017! – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE DELANY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – A big thank you to Martyn Turner for his brilliant cartoons that unfailingly brighten up our days. His caricatures, humour and masterful capture of today’s political scene are inspired. Long may he continue to inform and entertain us. – Yours, etc,

VERA HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.