Capping rents and the housing crisis

A chara,– If rents are allowed to go up by only 4 per cent, perhaps in the interests of fairness the Government should consider that they are also allowed to go down by only 4 per cent. Then when our boom-bust economy produces its next crash, the thousands of accidental landlords can at least have some assurances they will be able to make ends meet. – Is mise,

ALEX STAVELEY,

Donabate,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – One in five households is renting, and the vast majority of those renting are taxpayers or are students dependent on taxpayers. These taxpayers are now expected to finance a 4 per annum pay rise for landlords and vulture funds, along with the ongoing extortion of insurance costs and other burdens.

As they continue to be squeezed, they are expected to show restraint on pay claims and watch as corporations and international finance run rings around the Revenue Commissioners and distort GDP figures.

Now try to convince voters of this country that our political elite is serving the citizens of this country ahead of vested interests.

Corporate finance and the capital class seem to be the tail wagging the dog in this country and the inability of the main parties to face down the market facilitates the ongoing transfer of wealth from the majority to a minority.

This reality should be noted by all voters ahead of the next election. – Yours, etc,

BARRY WALSH,

Blackrock,

Cork.

Sir, – My family and I find ourselves in the stressful position of looking for a new, adequate place to live as our landlord of seven years is renovating the property we are in.

Leaving aside the fact that the rental market in Ireland is in upheaval due to a lack of supply and high demand, we face a further barrier in trying to find a new place to rent.

It appears that many Irish landlords are not keen on renting to families, nor to families owning pets. There are numerous advertisements out there for properties to let, where the landlord or agent shamelessly dictates a list of tenant types who need not apply, and too many of these state “no children” and “no pets”.

I believe it is absolutely scandalous that this conduct is allowed. Is it not reminiscent of the past treatment of the Irish abroad?

I appeal to the Government to help legislate against this new scourge. Just as it was able to stop discrimination against tenants on rent allowance, it can help stop discrimination against families with children and pets. – Yours, etc,

ANOUK SPITHORST,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Minister for Housing Simon Coveney’s proposals for the rental sector are fatally flawed. The 4 per cent limit on rent increases will offer the same protection as a half-fenced chicken coop.

Any landlord wishing to raise the rent above 4 per cent may simply evict the tenants and relet at a higher price, using the mile-wide loopholes offered in the Residential Tenancies Act 2004: renovation, moving in a family member or intention to sell.

Our rental system is dysfunctional for tenants and landlords alike. Misbehaviour on either side is rewarded; deposit retention is rife; overstaying tenants are immovable. Damp, unhealthy properties are the norm.

Meanwhile the law-abiding, rent-compliant tenant may be turfed out on a whim.

Security of tenure is not just a tenant rights issue – it is in the interest of landlords to retain good tenants for long tenure.

Rental will continue to be a stressful and precarious option for families and risky for landlords while our Government refuses to bring in the kind of reforms that would allow a mature rental sector, as in any other European city. – Yours, etc,

Cllr OSSIAN SMYTH,

Green Party,

County Hall,

Marine Road,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Sir, – My car insurance has increased by 35 per cent. Could Simon Coveney please bring in legislation to limit this to a 4 per cent increase per annum over the next three years? Surely if he can target one industry, he can target them all! – Yours, etc,

HILARY WILLIAMS,

Killiney,

Co Kerry.