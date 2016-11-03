Calm down: the positives of climate change

Sir, – Your science editor, Dick Ahlstrom, in putting the alarmist view of climate change (“Climate change enters dangerous new territory”, October 31st) omits a number of inconvenient facts: That average temperatures have been rising in tune with solar activity as well as with carbon dioxide; that there is huge scientific uncertainty about how much temperature increase has been and will be caused by carbon dioxide; that the Pacific phenomenon known as El Nino has been responsible for a recent upward spike in global temperatures; that carbon dioxide is an important plant nutrient and fertiliser whose concentration increase in the atmosphere has accelerated plant growth on land and sea – the latter via phytoplankton – with considerable benefits to all forms of life.

– Yours, etc,

TONY CAREY

Enniskerry,

Co Wicklow.