Callan v Kenny

Sir, – While many of the tributes to Mr Kenny are slightly overblown and cringe-inducing, Oliver Callan has gone completely overboard in the other direction in blaming poor Enda for all of the nation’s many ills, with a level of vitriol usually only seen from the green biro brigade (“Why I won’t miss the accidental Taoiseach”, Opinion & Analysis, May 18th). Your columnist needs to go lie down in a darkened room until the fever passes and the mouth froth subsides. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O’DWYER,

Two Mile House,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – I am not a supporter of Enda Kenny, and I have never in my life voted Fine Gael. I found Oliver Callan’s rant to be offensive, discourteous and disrespectful. Your paper does not add to its reputation by publishing such puerile drivel. – Yours, etc,

JAMES P SHANNON,

Hacketstown,

Co Carlow.

A chara – Hooray for Oliver Callan. His searing appraisal is a very welcome gem of authenticity amid the cloying commentary spewing forth from many who should know better. – Is mise,

JIM COSGROVE,

Lismore,

Co Waterford.