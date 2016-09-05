Buskers and backing tracks

Sir, – Despite the fact that Dublin City Council banned the use by buskers of backing tracks on the capital’s streets with effect from August 1st, there is no improvement in the situation. Why go to the trouble of passing these revised byelaws if they are not going to be enforced? It can be a joy to listen to musicians performing on our streets, but the noise generated by amplifiers and backing tracks is excruciating. – Yours, etc,

URSULA HOUGH-GORMLEY,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.