Bus Éireann dispute

A chara, – In your editorial musing “Both sides must face harsh reality” (February 28th), you conclude that “competition in the area of state-owned transport creates efficiencies and drives down prices. But they usually result in reductions to the pay and conditions of workers”. A less ideologically loaded analysis would have concluded that private operators were able to pay non-unionised employees less and thus lower prices. Wage cuts are the cause of reduced prices, not an unfortunate consequence. I am grateful to The Irish Times for exposing, if by accident, the cause of the crisis. No other commentators have been so blunt.

For the record, does The Irish Times think that annual earnings of €45,000 for drivers who work long hours, weekends, etc, is “excessive”? – Is mise,

BRENDAN RYAN,

Montenotte,

Cork.