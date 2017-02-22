Bus Éireann and travel passes

Sir, – One of the problems for Bus Éireann is that many holders of free-travel passes are opting for the faster inter-city services provided by private bus operators.

Should the State be paying for this, in addition to providing a public transport service on the same routes?

The Government should immediately modify the free-travel scheme, making it compulsory for users to avail of the public transport service where it is available and only pay private operators on routes where it is not.

That consideration might also include train services.

The free-travel scheme is a very generous concession to old-age pensioners and others who qualify, but it should not be regarded, or treated, as some kind of gold-card scheme. – Yours, etc,

PETER MOLLOY,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.