Busáras – neglect and indifference?

Sir, – Anyone wondering why Bus Éireann is in such a mess need only visit Busáras to find the cause. The place is a disgrace. It reeks of neglect and indifference. Entering is like stepping back in time, maybe 30 or 40 years. It is a depressingly bleak place, fervently unwelcoming. What tourists make of it, we can only imagine. Any decent company management would be embarrassed by its shambolic appearance. And surely it represents an attitude that prevails throughout the company, which has resulted in its current distress. Busáras is the main bus station in the nation’s capital. It should be the flagship of the company – and, in many ways, it is. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP BOYLE,

Sutton, Dublin 13.