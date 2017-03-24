Sir, – Wicklow Uplands Council is a voluntary organisation representing the shared interests of the Wicklow uplands. In Michael Viney’s article “Why hedges need seeing from both sides” (Weekend Review, March 18th), he referred to the current season for hedge-cutting and the burning of upland vegetation being common to Ireland, Britain and Northern Ireland.

While the hedge-cutting season is indeed common to Ireland and the UK, the controlled burning season is not. In Ireland, the closed season for the controlled burning of upland vegetation is, as stated, between March 1st and August 31st. However, the closed season in the UK, including Northern Ireland, is between April 16th and September 30th each year. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN DUNNE,

Wicklow Uplands Council,

Roundwood,

Co Wicklow.