Bulldozers and Heaney’s sense of place

Sir, – I would like to address some inaccuracies contained in the article by Fintan O’Toole on the A6 and Seamus Heaney’s Ireland (“Bulldozers threaten Seamus Heaney’s primal sense of place”, September 10th). My department is acutely aware of the importance of the heritage sites relating to Seamus Heaney in his works, including Mossbawn and Lough Beg. We have consulted extensively and have been attentive to all objections that have been raised. This has been a thorough and thoughtful process where all potential route options were explored over a lengthy period of time.

I am confident that the selected dual-carriageway route is a fair and reasonable balance of engineering, environmental and economic considerations, showing respect for the historic landscape.

This decision was endorsed by the independent inspector at the public inquiry in 2007, who concluded that on balance the planned route was superior in most respects and therefore he supported its selection as the one being taken forward.

The chosen alignment minimises the impact of severance upon the local community (parish) through which it passes. Other route options would have had a more detrimental impact upon this community and still would have affected landscape associated with Seamus Heaney’s work, such as the river Moyola floodplain. The “route through the airfield” referenced was also examined when selecting a preferred route in 2005. This concluded that it did not perform as well as the planned route being taken forward.

The environmental importance of the Lough Neagh and Lough Beg basin were also fully considered and the route has been shaped to protect these. It sweeps close to but does not encroach on the south-western periphery of the protected Lough Beg area. Sensitive design and landscaping will gradually integrate the road into the surrounding landscape.

This route will enhance safe and easy access to over 18,000 drivers between Derry and Belfast, connecting our two biggest cities.

This is a vital link in making Northern Ireland an attractive place for those choosing to live, visit, work or invest.

The A6 is key to building connectivity and unlocking economic potential. It will help address the infrastructure deficit west of the Bann, something I believe is long overdue. The economy must be grown in a regionally balanced way so it is vital that infrastructure projects west of the Bann like this are prioritised. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS HAZZARD,

Minister for Infrastructure,

Belfast.