Sir, – Brian Montaut’s letter of May 26th confuses the intentions of two pieces of legislation.

The Building Control Act 2007 provides for the registration of architects. This provision in the Act gives assurance to the public that anyone using the title “architect” has met the standard set down in legislation and is on the register of architects. It also provides that matters concerning admissions and fitness to practise are dealt with by independent statutory boards. Prior to the Act anyone could call themselves an architect.

The Building Control (Amendment) Regulations 2014 introduced changes to documentary compliance with the Building Regulations.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) has been calling for technical changes to the regulations to strengthen the system including mandatory latent defects insurance and the registration of building contractors, both of which will deliver improved consumer protection.

There is an urgent need for the Government to run a public information campaign on the building regulations and the responsibilities of the various parties under the legislation, similar to those undertaken with respect of the implementation of safety, health and welfare at work regulations in construction. A number of publicity campaigns were required as part of the solution in improving safety, health and welfare compliance, and they are equally required to improve public awareness of the need for compliance with building regulations. – Yours, etc,

KATHRYN MEGHEN,

Chief Executive,

Royal Institute

of the Architects of Ireland,

Merrion Square,

Dublin 2.