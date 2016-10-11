Budget 2017 and priorities

Sir, – Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar opposes increasing the rate of jobseeker’s allowance to the standard level of €188 for 18- to 24-year-olds as many of these people reside with their parents and would, it is implied, be discouraged from looking for work (“Jobseeker payment ‘not good’ for teenagers living with parents”, October 6th).

However, members of this age group who have not moved out are subject to a special means-test taking their parents’ income into account, and given a reduced payment that can be as little as €40 a week. As such, there can be no argument against setting the rate to €188 on the basis provided by Mr Varadkar.

It is not, however, the force of argument that determines how the budgetary pie is sliced.

Forcing young unemployed people into homelessness while casually throwing away hundreds of millions in the form of USC cuts may be indefensible from a moral or social perspective, but from an electoral point of view, it makes perfect sense, given the dramatic difference in voter turnout between those affected.

If young jobseekers want to stop being victimised by the Government, it is essential that they make their voices heard at the ballot box. – Yours, etc,

OSAL KELLY,

Delgany, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – It is time that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, who maintain the charade that this is not a coalition between them, started putting the long-term stability of the country first, rather than promoting the shaky foundations of a populist budget that will provide nothing but uncertainty for thousands of people who are struggling to keep afloat. – Yours, etc,

BERNARD BROWNE,

Old Ross,

Co Wexford.