Broken ladder?

Sir, – Why must you use the phrase “getting on the property ladder”? Fiona Reddan’s excellent article has the phrase in both text and caption, and your newspaper has used the phrase repeatedly (“Sorry, millennials: Buying a home was just as hard for your parents”, November 15th). Surely the correct and neutral term is “buying a house” or “buying a home”? “Getting on the ladder” is a market-booster line that tricks the unwitting into jumping into the market prematurely. – Yours, etc,

DENIS HEALY,

Salthill,

Galway.