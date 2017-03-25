Broadcasting the Angelus

A chara, – Hearing the Angelus is a reminder to turn over to the BBC. – Is mise,

WALTER GOE,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – If I need a minute in the day to pause and reflect then I make myself a cup of tea and have a sit-down. I think the Americans call it “me time”. Why anyone in this day and age thinks we need the sound of “bongs”from the radio to remind them it’s time to reflect is a mystery to me. As a non-Catholic Irish citizen, I think a religious call to prayer played out twice a day by the national broadcaster is wrong. It makes me quite angry, which defeats the purpose really! – Yours, etc,

JENNIFER KELLY,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.