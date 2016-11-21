Broadband and education

Sir, – Cliff Taylor’s incisive observations in relation to “broadband not railway lines” (Opinion & Analysis, November 19th) are relevant beyond the business sphere. In order for Ireland’s schools to reach the highest of world standards, we need to supplement the acknowledged quality of our teaching cohort with world-class buildings served by the highest quality of broadband. It is vital that the pedagogical benefits available to students and teachers via consistently high-quality broadband are not hampered by intermittent, poor-quality provision. Too often, I hear principals and teachers bemoaning the deficits in this area. As the whole economy turns to digital, any deficits in the education sector must be immediately and urgently addressed so that no teacher or student is disadvantaged in terms of educational provision. – Yours, etc,

PAT CALLAN,

Portmarnock, Co Dublin.