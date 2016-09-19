Sir,– The very best of luck to Dr Phil Maguire in bringing coding to the classroom (September 15th). The reality for many primary teachers, if they are lucky enough to have a computer room in the school, is machines that are long since obsolete. A computer room filled with 30 laptops that actually work and, for good measure, wifi access, now that’s what dreams are made of! – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – Coding does have a place in Irish classrooms (“Coding in the classroom – time to call a halt to digital bandwagon”, Education, September 13th). However, the manner in which it is taught must be broadened.

Furthermore, the insistence on coding classes must not be driven by parental and pupil fears and narrow perspectives about what careers might or might not be best pursued in the future.

Coding is not, as some people think, a form of artistry. Nor can coding be equated with natural language fluency, such as in Irish or Chinese.

Coding is not a core competency of the digital economy, whereas artful design is.

Coding is an easily outsourced and exportable task, whereas design, architecture, storytelling and the understanding of how people live and work with technology are not. Anyone who has read “Designed in California. Assembled in China” on the back of an iPhone gets what kind of skills are really of value in a modern, high-wage economy.

Coding as taught by computer clubs and in classrooms at present suffers from a major failing: there is no consideration for the user experience of the product or service being coded. Exactly, what is being coded, why, and for whom?

Instead, coding should be regarded as the building of a well thought-out and beautifully designed solution that solves a real problem for the user.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality is that children learning digital skills today must understand the concept of user experience: a domain that is all about empathy and more human ways of working with technology.

Classrooms must teach design and social science-based skills as well as technical; their pupils will probably end up working in digital job roles that do not even exist today. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Berlin.