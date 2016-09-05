Bring back the bottle deposit

Sir, – I live in a rural area. Every couple of weeks, I clear both sides of the road for about 200 yards near my gate, and pick up the litter, which appears every week. Most of it consists of plastic bottles and tin cans. Since the grass at the sides of the road have been cut, the litter looks dreadful. Would it not be possible to put an extra charge on these items in the shops where they have been sold, of perhaps five cent, to be returned when these items are handed back? – Yours, etc,

MAEVE DAVISON,

Tomhaggard, Co Wexford.