Sir, – How lovely, and evocative, to see the photograph by Lorraine Teevan (May 3rd) of the schoolchildren of Crubany, Co Cavan, taking lessons on the grass! In my national school days in Dromiskin, Co Louth, we frequently had classes under the trees of the playground, and the teachers carried our desks out! I won’t talk about the ink-wells! – Yours, etc,

AUDREY KASSELIS,

Lourdes, France.