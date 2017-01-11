Brexit – time to turn toward Brussels?

Sir, – I write in response to EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan’s “Now is the time to cut our ties with Brexiting Britain” (Opinion & Analysis, December 9th). Mr Hogan seems to be under the impression that Ireland’s “excessive reliance” on its “bilateral relationship with the UK” is what will cause us future problems with our European partner states, once article 50 is triggered by British prime minister Theresa May.

If anything, Ireland has failed to support its supposed “nearest and strongest ally since 1973” with any public gestures from either government officials or Irish civil servants in EU institutions. It must be remembered that it was the British parliament that passed the Loans to Ireland Act 2010 that allowed for a bilateral loan of £3.2 billion, along with a low interest rate that was further cut in July 2011 and later in June 2012.

With this example of strong bilateral support shown by the UK, why should Ireland be so quick to cut such ties with Britain the moment it leaves the EU? Should we expect the same treatment from any other nation bilaterally in the EU? – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN OLIVER

MURRAY,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – It behoves us all to carefully note European commissioner Phil Hogan’s observations on a messy Brexit getting messier. After all, having created Irish Water, there is no greater expert on messiness. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – Perhaps Phil Hogan might have better explained Ireland’s position regarding Brexit with reference to the following facts from our own Central Statistics Office. We now do over twice as much trade with other EU countries as we do with the UK (including Northern Ireland), a figure that has been growing steadily over the last six years. When you include the European Free Trade Area countries such as Norway and Switzerland, this figure is even greater.

More importantly perhaps is the fact that the UK now represents 18 per cent of Ireland’s world trade and 13 per cent of its global exports, a figure that has been dropping steadily over the same period. So while the UK is still an important trading partner and there are many industries dependent on that market, perhaps we should keep some perspective and continue to focus on EU and other markets, as Mr Hogan suggested, and not seek to return to keeping all our eggs in one basket. – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURPHY,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – I never thought I’d ever agree with Phil Hogan. We need to take a 20-year perspective. Our future is in the markets of the EU and the world. Our inward investment will continue to be driven as the only major English-speaking EU member with free market access. In the short term, a hard Brexit will seriously impact some of our industry sectors. But what will the UK look like in 20 years? Will it prosper in isolation from Europe? I wouldn’t bet on it. On the balance between the EU and UK, we cannot sit on the fence. We need to think on a long-term scale, and we need to tip the scale towards Brussels. – Yours, etc,

JAMES DEENY,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – The spirit of Éamon de Valera must be thinking “What’s new?”, looking down on Theresa May, beset by division at home and hostility abroad, attempting to negotiate “external association” with a modern-day empire facing the possibility of break-up. – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’DONOGHUE,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.