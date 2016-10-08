Brexit realities

Sir, – Chris Johns predicts dire consequences for what he calls the “delusional Brexiteers” in the forthcoming UK-EU negotiations (“Theresa May joins ranks of delusional Brexiteers”, Business Opinion, October 6th). The day after the referendum vote, your columnist wrote that “Britain will now enter recession. It is absolutely impossible to guess how deep or how long that downturn may last.” Of course Britain didn’t enter recession, its economic news has been largely positive, and the IMF forecasts that Britain’s economy will be the fastest growing in the G7 this year.

Does he really want to hold himself a hostage to fortune yet again by predicting the outcome of negotiations months before they have even started? – Yours, etc,

KEN ANDREW,

Cobh, Co Cork.

Sir, – Chris Johns may be forgiven if he writes “I told you so”. Before the sterling “flash crash”, he wrote: “Every time one of the Brexit ministers makes a speech displaying no sense of awareness of economic reality (which is every time they open their mouths) sterling falls”. Wise words. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.