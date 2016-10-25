Brexit opportunity

Sir, – The decision of the Ulster Unionist Party to invite Colum Eastwood, the leader of the SDLP, to address its annual conference is historic.

If, 100 years ago, moderate nationalists and moderate unionists had recognised the validity of one another’s opinions and had sought compromise arrangements to promote their common objectives then the island of Ireland would now be significantly more developed and at ease with itself.

Brexit suggests the time is again appropriate for moderate nationalist/unionist collaboration towards common objectives in a competitive international context.

– Yours, etc,

SEÁN MC DONAGH

Raheny, Dublin 5.