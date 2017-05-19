Brexit – one for the road

Sir, – Pádraig Hall (May 17th) has come up with a solution in search of a problem. He suggests we should change to driving on the right-hand side of the road. He advances two arguments in support of this proposition: first, it would “show solidarity with our fellow EU members”, though not, I suggest, with Cyprus or Malta, given that both countries currently drive on the left. Second, the change might “ensure the future supply of new cars”. However, given that Japan, a major supplier of cars to the Irish market, also drives on the left, I think we can safely assume that new cars will continue to be widely available, even in the extremely unlikely event of car manufacturers in the post-Brexit EU 27 deciding to abandon the left-hand market. – Yours, etc,

Sir, – Pádraig Hall suggests we switch to driving on the right-hand side of the road post Brexit. What an excellent idea!

One of the advantages of this would be the far greater range of European-manufactured cars which would become available to us. – Yours, etc,

Sir, – Surely a “middle of the road” option would be the preferred choice? – Yours, etc,

