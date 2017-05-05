Brexit negotiations – bloody difficult?

Sir, – Ireland is the country with most to lose if the EU seeks to punish the UK with a hard Brexit.

Although most focus here has been on the Northern Ireland aspects, that is in the halfpenny place compared with the potentially catastrophic effects on the agrifood sector, with its huge related employment.

One would have expected the Government to have made strenuous efforts, preferably with some other concerned EU member states, to ensure that the EU approach to Brexit would not be focused on visiting revenge on the UK for its democratic decision to leave the EU. One would hope for the country’s sake that looking ahead, such efforts will be considerably reinforced in order to rein in the petulance of the Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk cabal. – Yours, etc,

Sir, – The fact that the EU must negotiate Brexit with “a bloody difficult woman” from a “different galaxy”, must be a clear signal to Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney to stand down their Fine Gael leadership campaigns immediately.

If ever Enda Kenny was needed as Taoiseach, it is now. – Yours, etc,

