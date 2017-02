Sir, – For pity’s sake, could we have one day, just one day, without the word Brexit appearing in your paper. I’m sick to death of it, with “experts” pontificating their views about it, very often seemingly contradicting each other. Hard exit, soft exit, good for business, bad for business, ad nauseam.

And while we’re about it, we could also do without mention, for one day, of Donald Trump. Please. – Yours, etc,

DAVID JOHNSTON,

Raheenagurren,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.