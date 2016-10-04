Brexit blues

Sir, – Given that British prime minister Theresa May has said that she “will never allow divisive nationalists to undermine the precious union between the four nations of our United Kingdom”, it’s apparent that not only are we in a post-factual world, but a post-irony one too. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CLARKE,

Edinburgh.

Sir, – The suggestion that Britain will demand its share (about 5,000 bottles) of the EU’s wine cellar is laughable (October 3rd). Equally ridiculous is the notion that it can claim back a building in Westminster that the EU bought a number of years ago. Such suggestions are damaging to the chances of rational Brexit negotiations. Will the EU demand the return of a share of the billions of euro in farm subsidies and other payments it made to the UK? – Yours, etc,

Yours sincerely,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.