Brexit and the shopping trolley

Sir, – Reading of the scarcity of British detergents in Tesco caused by sterling-related cost increases, I suggest that supermarket purchasing teams visit Italy, where euro-priced, EU-produced cleaning, dishwashing and laundry products can cost up to 50 per cent less than one pays in Ireland for British brands (“Tesco removes Unilever goods from website over price row”, October 13th). The performance of these products is equally good. – Yours, etc,

FERGUS JORDAN,

Piazzano, Italy.

Sir, – Brexit means Brexit, with no Marmite and PG Tips for tea. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’BYRNE,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.