Brexit and the Republic - action is needed

Sir, – While Taoiseach Enda Kenny has correctly pointed out that the Republic would be damaged more than any other EU state by Brexit, it seems to me that politicians are trying to avoid this challenge – or even disguise it from the electorate – by discussing hard or soft borders.

In fact Northern Ireland is benefiting from Brexit as emphasised by the thousands of southern shoppers travelling to Border towns; by the increased common agricultural payments to Ulster farmers; the upturn in the tourist industry, and the benefit to exports by the 15 per cent depreciation in sterling.

In Northern Ireland we prefer to see a strong economy in the Republic. That is increasingly questionable. Being a euro zone nation, tourism from the UK will decline, cross-Border shoppers will increase, trade with its main partner, the UK, will fall, and agri exports to the UK will decline as is already happening to Irish beef and mushrooms.

So in the Brexit negotiations the Republic will require a special status and this requires the urgent attention of politicians, rather than issues such as free movement across the Border. The common travel area will continue. It is the future economy of the Republic which is challenged by Brexit and this must be addressed now.

– Yours, etc,

LORD KILCLOONEY

Mullinure,

Co Armagh.