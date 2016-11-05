Brexit and the North

Sir, – Newton Emerson makes a good point (“Brexit is no worse than a United Ireland’, November 3rd).

Reunification of Ireland, if it ever came about, could be just as damaging and disruptive as Brexit. If Ireland is to avoid that outcome it will be necessary to secure widespread agreement first on what the new Ireland would look like, working through many of the knotty issues and fine-tuning the detail as much as possible.

It would probably be a good idea as well to produce a detailed but accessible document outlining the plans so that people get a good sense of what exactly they’re voting for. A bit like the Good Friday Agreement really. Unlike Brexit.

Wouldn't it be lovely if the UK supreme court upholds the high court ruling that the British government cannot trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty without a vote in parliament – and the UK government has to wrestle with the prospect of appealing to the European Court?

