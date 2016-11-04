Brexit and the Border

Sir, – In due course, the present land Border between the Republic and the United Kingdom will also be the only land border between the EU and the UK.

It seems to me that both the EU and the UK negotiators will have no option but to insist that the only land border between the two will most definitely be a hard border.

The UK will not achieve its migration control objectives unless it closely monitors the flow of people across that Border into its country.The EU will be unable to control the import of UK goods unless “our” Border is as closely monitored as any other land border into the EU.

How can our Taoiseach assert so confidently that the Border will remain “soft”?

VINCENT Mac CARTHY

Athboy,

Co Meath.

Sir, – Lord Kilclooney, also known as John Taylor and a Unionist of distinction, argues (Letters, November 3rd) that Northern Ireland is benefiting from Brexit due to the devaluation of sterling which boosts cross-Border tourism and shopping, and increases the sterling value of EU payments. The Republic on the other hand is a loser and needs a “dig out” sooner rather than later.

Never mind that Brexit has not happened yet, competitive currency devaluations yield one-off gains which do not last, there will be no common travel area, and the North is heading for economic irrelevancy outside the EU.

So welcome to Tír na Brexit wherein one will be in great company with Lord Kilclooney, and the rest of the Brexiteers who are convinced of the greatness of the British. I have a feeling they will be very much on their own – and irrelevant.

– Yours, etc,

JOHN HYNES

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Lord Kilclooney writes very confidently on the positive effects of Brexit for Northern Ireland, and the negative consequences for the Republic (Letters, November 3rd). However, he misses one crucial point – Brexit has yet to occur.

ADVERTISEMENT

– Yours, etc,

NATASHA BROWNE

Bellevue,

Co Wicklow.