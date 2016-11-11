Brexit and Northern Ireland

Sir, – What does Fr Joe McVeigh mean by insisting “that the Remain vote in the North is respected” (November 9th). Northern Ireland did not have a referendum on EU membership. Rather, the people in the North took part in a United Kingdom referendum on EU membership. Different parts of the country cannot insist on being treated differently because of the way they voted. Manchester and London also voted Remain, but those cities are not insisting that their Remain vote is “respected”.

Finally, Fr McVeigh only refers to “Irish citizens” in the North. Does he have no concern for the British citizens who make up the majority in Northern Ireland? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE O’DONOVAN,

Wimbledon,

London.