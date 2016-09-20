Brexit and investment

Sir, – As a Brexit voter, I noticed with interest reports referring to the threat that Japanese companies and investment would withdraw from the UK in the wake of Brexit.

However, back in 2002 Japanese companies made exactly the same threats that they would withdraw unless the UK joined the euro, but we didn’t join, and they didn’t leave.

It was partly the dire warnings we received over the consequences of not joining the euro that made Britain psychologically prepared to ignore the similar warnings over the risks of leaving the EU.

Britain is a large economy highly involved in trading with the EU and the rest of the world, and we want that to continue.

It is frankly fatuous for the EU to make free movement of people a precondition for free movement of goods and services. Human beings are not the same as goods or services and should not be treated as if they were. – Yours, etc,

NEIL ADDISON,

Liverpool.