Brexit and citizenship

Sir, – Despite stating her hope that there would be no return to the borders of the past, British prime minister Theresa May declined to rule out a change in the status of Irish nationals living in Britain post-Brexit (“Status of Irish in Britain could change post-Brexit”, December 20th).

She said the issue is part of a broader negotiation about the rights of EU nationals remaining in Britain after Brexit, which would most likely revolve around reciprocity for British subjects living abroad.

I believe the Government should move quickly to reassure those British nationals who have made Ireland their home that their current status in Ireland will not be dependent on reciprocity by the British government in regard to those Irish who have made Britain their home and who are facing uncertainty of tenure there.

For the British government to use the threat of involuntary repatriation of Irish and other EU citizens to their country of origin in a bid to extract concessions on the European single market post-Brexit is pandering to the right-wing elements now emerging throughout Europe and the US.

The words and ideals expressed in the Proclamation of 1916 to cherish all of the children of the nation equally must not be dishonoured. – Yours, etc,

TOM COOPER,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.