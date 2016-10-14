Brexit and borders

Sir, – The potential effects of Brexit on the social, economic and political life of Ireland – both North and South – cannot be overstated. It is therefore essential that the Irish case is fully and forcefully made in every forum that discusses and influences negotiations between the UK and the EU. The British House of Commons will hold important debates on Brexit. Sinn Féin should take this unique opportunity to participate in these debates by taking its seats in Westminster, even on a temporary basis. By doing so it can strongly articulate the wishes of the majority of people in all Ireland and especially the majority of their Northern Ireland constituents, who voted for Britain to remain in the EU. It would be a very positive and significant move by Sinn Féin, whose voice and votes could be crucial in determining British government decisions. – Yours, etc,

DONAL McAULIFFE,

Harold’s Cross,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Given we have had US border controls at Dublin and Shannon Airports for some years now, which seems to be a highly satisfactory arrangement for both countries, it is unclear to me why border controls with Great Britain (I use the term advisedly) at Irish and Northern Irish ports and airports would be a problem.

Irish people wishing to travel the world by air can continue to exercise our free movement in the EU by travelling via Schipol airport in the Netherlands (a much more pleasant experience than Heathrow), or by land and sea via Rosslare and Cork to France and Spain, as can European and world travellers wishing to visit Ireland. For those travelling to Great Britain itself, it doesn’t matter on which side of the Irish Sea the border control infrastructure is. – Yours, etc,

RACHEL CAVE,

Galway.

Sir, – People are getting very indignant about the prospect of UK-bound passengers being processed for access privileges in Ireland.

Presumably the British proposal would be to screen passengers on UK-bound flights and perhaps non-stop trains and buses departing from Ireland. This is similar to the way the US already pre-screens passengers on US-bound flights from Ireland. Indeed, most airlines check to see that passengers have the appropriate entry visa before allowing a passenger to board the plane for a foreign destination.

Such a proposal is not so outlandish, and is probably preferable to passengers being subject to long delays upon arrival at the far end, and the expense and inconvenience of an immediate forced return should their papers not be in order. – Yours, etc,

JOHN THOMPSON,

Phibsboro,

Dublin 7.