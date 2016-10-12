Brexit and borders

Sir, – The Conservative Party has suggested that allowing EU citizens to work in the UK post-Brexit will be used as a bargaining chip in the negotiations. I wonder if the Conservatives have considered what the mass exodus of more than three million workers would do to the property market in the UK? It’s more of a self-destruct button than a bargaining chip. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES McLAUGHLIN,

Portobello,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – To keep the unwanted EU hordes out, all the British government need do is introduce strict outward controls at Northern Irish ports and airports. The rest of the control lies with all the regular British entry points staffed by the UK border authorities.

Where is the need for the Republic to get involved? The Government would be badly advised to be seen as aiding and abetting British (or should I say English?) madness. – Yours, etc,

EDWIN HIGEL,

Sinzheim,

Germany.

Sir, – So now the Tories want Ireland to fix another of its Brexit messes. This is known to Brexiteers as “taking back control”. Let them stew in their self-chosen irrelevance. – Yours, etc,

MARK KELLY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – When it comes to border controls, logic and EU rules will prove no match for British pluck and ingenuity. The Tories just need to tap into the bulldog spirit. English robots at Irish ports should be acceptable to all. If needs be, these robots can be sourced from loyal dominions happy to come to the aid of the “mother country” in her hour of need.

Come on, Blighty, show us what you can do! – Yours, etc,

PETER O’NEILL,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – It is now clear that the Irish and British governments are cooking up a system whereby any non-EU citizen entering Ireland will have his or her eligibility to enter the UK checked by computers in the UK home office before we allow the person entry to Ireland at our ports and airports.

For this to work, all persons entering Ireland will have to be separated into EU and non-EU streams and the non-EU group then screened for suitability to enter the UK, and thus Ireland. This means that we will not be allowed to admit anyone the UK does not approve of. Once more, the Irish Government becomes the branch office of the UK home office.

As for EU citizens entering Ireland in order to transit to the UK, they are now deemed unlikely to want to come and work in the UK after Brexit. If so, what was all the fuss about?

So instead of their being border controls between Northern Ireland and Britain, we will have a UK border at our ports and airports. If we baulk at this, it will be goodbye to the common travel area. And that will be our fault! Perfidious Albion once again. – Yours, etc,

JOHN HYNES,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.