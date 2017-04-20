Breastfeeding and Catholicism

Sir, – Dr Jacky Jones cites recent research that correlates lower breastfeeding rates with Catholic mothers and higher rates with Protestant mothers in various European countries (“Less Catholicism means better health care, including for newborns”, April 17th). Correlation does not imply causation but Dr Jones sounds no such note of caution.

But, even assuming that this correlation accurately reflects underlying reality, surely the reasonable response to this would be to try to identify the aspect of Catholic culture responsible for the relative discouragement of breastfeeding and to urge that this aspect be modified.

Dr Jones, on the other hand, goes on to note with satisfaction that the Catholic population in Ireland is on the decrease and that the population with no religion is increasing as evidenced by recent census data. She concludes: “This is very good news for breastfeeding and the health of the nation’s children” and “Less Catholicism will mean better health all round, including for newborn babies”.

The Protestant population in Ireland is also on the decline. Supposing the breastfeeding correlation study had implied that Protestant mothers breastfeed less than Catholic mothers would Dr Jones have written that “Less Protestantism will mean better health all round, including for newborn babies”? She certainly would not, but like many public commentators, she feels she can say what she likes about Catholicism. – Yours, etc,

