Boom time for postage stamps?

Sir, – I see the price of a national postage stamp is set to rise by nearly 40 per cent to €1, which means it will have almost trebled since 2003.

Had property prices inflated at the same rate during those 14 years, then a cramped one-bedroom apartment in Booterstown would now set you back about €2 million.

Fortunately, every property boom is followed by a crash as the market automatically “corrects”. Sadly, the same can’t be said of postage stamp booms. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.