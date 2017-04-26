Board of the National Maternity Hospital

Sir, – If any Irish person was struggling to explain to an alien why Ireland is so dysfunctional, that one line from the National Maternity Hospital that “Board members have a duty of loyalty to the board on which they serve” would tell them everything what they needed to know (“Boylan urged to resign over maternity hospital criticism”, News, April 25th). At every level of the Irish public sphere, this is the attitude that has resulted in systemic failure in housing, health, social care, education and transport polices. – Yours, etc,

DESMOND FitzGERALD,

Canary Wharf,

London.

Sir, – If there were more people like Dr Peter Boylan, who spoke out for what they truly believed in, and at a time when it really mattered, we wouldn’t be in the mess that we are in now. – Yours, etc,

MELANIE HUNTER,

Windgates,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – The attempted removal of Peter Boylan from the board of the NMH is outrageous, out of touch and reminiscent of Ireland in the bad old days. When you don’t like what a dissident voice is saying you silence it, rather than openly facing it, however awkward that may be for people in positions of power and influence. This approach simply won’t wash in the clearly evermore vibrant and inquiring society we live in today. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Dublin 7.