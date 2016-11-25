Sir, – Does Ireland have to still mimic everything the Americans do? We now have tiresome “Black Friday” retail promotions everywhere in Ireland. The Black Friday retail tradition is, of course, the big day of sale activity on the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States of America, a holiday not recognised in the Republic of Ireland.

Given the recent result of the US presidential election, exactly what is there to be thankful about? Could Irish retailers not cop on for once and do something original to increase sales figures? – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.