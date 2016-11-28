A chara, – I am delighted to see that our Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, is planning to grant the right to their birth certificates for the first time to those who were adopted (“More than 50,000 adoptees to get right to birth certificates”, November 24th). While I am sure these people love and are grateful to their adoptive parents, there is a deep-seated human longing to know who one’s biological parents are. Perhaps the Minister would consider amending the Act to ensure that those who were conceived by certain assisted reproductive techniques also have the right to know who their biological parents are. No one should be denied access to such basic information about who they are. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.