Bikers overlooked once again

Sir, – Dublin City Council plans to ban cars and lorries from parts of the north quays to accommodate additional bus and bicycle lanes.

Bus-lane use needs to be made legal for motorcyclists who are continually ignored in this country. The bus lane is one of the safest places on the road for motorcyclists who, along with pedestrians, are the most vulnerable road users. Yes, just as vulnerable as cyclists.

There are more than 50,000 registered motorbike owners in Ireland, and bikers accounted for 21 road deaths here last year, yet why is it the case that bikers hardly even get mentioned whenever measures like this are being proposed?

Motorcycles don’t contribute to traffic gridlock and, believe it or not, most bikers have the intelligence to realise that you never confuse the motorbike’s capabilities with your own capabilities as a rider. We are not all hooligans on the road like Marlon Brando in The Wild One. The ignoring of motorcyclists’ safety concerns has gone on for far too long, and I fear that sadly this will remain so. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL REDMOND,

Clongriffin, Dublin 13.