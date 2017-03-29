Bertie Ahern – springing back

Sir, – Is it just me or has anyone else out there noticed that Bertie Ahern is to be heard more often than the cuckoo this spring? He seems to have, in stealth mode, migrated back on to the airwaves offering his views on all sorts of topics, only a few of which he has proven himself qualified to speak on. It’s fair enough that he gives his views on Martin McGuinness as he has justified claims to have been a key player in the peace process during his time as taoiseach. But it is risible to hear him commenting on economic matters; he was after all more responsible than anyone for capsizing the economy and causing misery for hundreds of thousands of people. Is he launching a bid for the Park? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM,

Sandyford,

Dublin 18.