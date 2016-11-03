Begrudgery and Mary Robinson Centre

Sir, – When I see and read the Dublin-centric broadcast and print media, coupled and co-operating with the academic community based in the capital criticising the Government, Mayo County Council and Mary Robinson for the commitments given by them in various ways to establish and endow the Victoria House Foundation in Ballina I know that the project [the Mary Robinson Centre] is worthy of support and will succeed.

Begrudgery is alive and well in some parts of this country.

– Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’CONNOR

Swinford,

Co Mayo.