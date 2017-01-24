Baptism and school places

Sir, – It is a common misunderstanding that only middle-class liberals from Ranelagh are seeking secular, equality-based education for their children. This is not true. Educate Together now has 81 (and counting) primary schools around the country. Including, for example, 12 in Fingal in Dublin and five in Co Cork.

In September 2016, one opened in that well-known soggy-liberal bastion of Cabra, Dublin.

Educate Together schools reflect the country in its diversity of class, race and religion (or no religion). – Yours, etc,

DANNY HASKINS,

Wicklow.

Sir, – Vincent Murphy (January 23rd), arguing against religious education in primary schools, states “He who pays the piper should call the tune”.

Given that the vast majority of primary schools in Ireland were built by various churches, surely he who paid the piper is already calling the tune?

Or perhaps he would like to see a situation like that in the Northern Ireland, where the state intervenes to determine who should or shouldn’t bake a cake? – Yours, etc,

TED MOONEY,

Dublin 6.