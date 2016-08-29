Sir, – Patricia Mulkeen rightly abhors the idea that women would be compelled to wear a particular item of clothing (August 26th).

In instances where men require women to wear a burkini, the freedom of the women in question is severely compromised.

However, banning the burkini risks engaging in exactly the type of behaviour that is so antithetical to a liberal society. Compelling women to wear or not wear particular clothing due to the concerns of public morality, and doing so with the threat of the coercive power of the state, is precisely the characteristic of certain Middle Eastern societies we detest.

Restricting the freedom of those whom we seek to protect is no way to proceed. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTOPHER

McMAHON,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.