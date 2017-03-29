Banning circus animals

Sir, – So Pamela Anderson wants to have a vegan pint (whatever that is) with the Taoiseach if he supports a Bill to ban the use of circus animals in Ireland (“Pamela Anderson calls on Taoiseach to ban circuses with wild animals”, March 28th). Perhaps she could brief the Taoiseach at the outset on the progress she has made to date about the banning of horse racing in Kentucky and elsewhere in America and the questionable tradition of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK JUDGE,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.