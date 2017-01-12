Banned drivers on the road

Sir, – Ray Cunningham may wish to reconsider his proposal to jail the 8,000 or so disqualified drivers on the road (January 7th).

I, for one, would consider it foolish to more than double the current prison population with such people and, bearing in mind that it costs approximately €70,000 per annum to detain a prisoner, can think of better ways to spend our money.

Perhaps we should consider making disqualified drivers spend a night on a trolley in an overstretched emergency department? – Yours, etc,

BRÍD MILLER,

Castlecoote,

Co Roscommon.